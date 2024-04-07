South Wales Police are calling for anyone with information about a single-car crash on Swansea Road in Merthyr Tydfil just before midnight on April 5.

South Wales Police's full statement reads: "Officers from the serious collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Road, Merthyr, which happened at about 11.45pm on Friday night (April 5).

"The vehicle involved was a white Audi S3.

"It was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465.

"A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital following the collision with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident – or driving beforehand – to get in touch.

"Please contact us and quote reference 1420-050424, using one of the following means:

- Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

- Via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

- Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

- 101

"Always call 999 in an emergency.

"To give information anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form."