The A466 travels through the village of Tintern, and could be at risk of some form of flooding if the high tides that are due hit the village.

Following Storm Kathleen's battering of Wales and much of the UK on Saturday, and strong winds closing the M48 Severn Bridge for the majority of Sunday, Monmouthshire County Council have announced they may need to close the A466 for safety reasons.

High tides are due and expected from Monday, April 8 to Thursday, April 11.

According to the council's official X, formerly Twitter, account, the closures, if deemed necessary, will only be for short periods.

HIGH TIDES – TINTERN (8th - 11th April 2024) pic.twitter.com/lHqHGhucPo — Monmouthshire / Sir Fynwy (@MonmouthshireCC) April 7, 2024

If required, the road will closed from the north end at the Trelleck Road junction, and from the south end at the Royal George junction.

The potential times for the road closures are all approximate and are as follows:

Monday, April 8: 8.15am-8.45am and 8.45pm to 9.15pm.

Tuesday, April 9: 9am-9.30am and 9.20pm-9.50pm

Wednesday, April 10: 9.45am-10.15am and 10pm-10.30pm

Thursday, April 11: 10.20am-10.50am

The council say all closure times are based on the forecasted tide times, and they will be monitoring the situation constantly with Natural Resources Wales, who will issue flood alerts or warnings when needed.

The council statement adds: "Road closures will only be temporary and only when tidal water actually overflows onto the highway.

"The road will reopen as soon as the water has receded from the highway."

If a road closure is required, a diversion will be in place.