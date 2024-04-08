A PERSON has been arrested after police carried out a dawn raid in Newport this morning in a drugs sting.

The force carried out a a drugs warrant in Maesglas at a Commercial Property early this morning, April 8.

Gwent Police seemingly smashed down a door to gain access to the property.

One person has been arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Pill NPT have executed a drugs warrant in Maesglas early this morning.

"One arrested for possession of Class A.

"Any issues within your area or any suspicious activity please call 101."

Only last week two people were arrested after the police conduced another drugs warrant in Newport.