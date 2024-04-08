Following four sell-out tours James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and best-selling author visit 20 venues across the UK - including three in Wales - in 2025, combining the perfect ingredients of mouth-watering dishes with his warm Yorkshire wit.

Previous live tours have seen him build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, perform ‘surgery’ on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

Martin said: "Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again.

"If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?!

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

More than 65,000 people flooded to see Martins’ last two tours to witness his expert culinary skills and for 2025 audiences can expect a no-holds-barred night of entertainment, filled with delicious buttery recipes, comedy, cars, nostalgic stories and music.

How to get tickets to James Martin Live 2025

James Martin's new live tour in 2025 includes three dates in Wales:

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - Thursday, February 27, 2025

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - Sunday, March 2

Swansea Arena, Swansea - Monday, March 3

Tickets for James Martin Live go on sale on Friday (April 12) at 10am.

You can buy tickets from the Ticketmaster website.

Full list of James Martin Live 2025 dates

James Martin is set to visit 20 venues across the UK as part of his newly announced live tour.

The full list of James Martin Live dates for 2025 are:

De Montfort Hall, Leicester - February 19, 2025

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham - February 20

Barbican, York - February 21

Connexin Live, Hull - February 22

O2 City Hall, Newcastle - February 23

Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool - February 25

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - February 27

Bridgewater Hall, Manchester - February 28

Symphony Hall, Birmingham - March 1

Swansea Arena, Swansea - March 3

The Forum, Bath - March 4

City Hall, Sheffield - March 6

P&J Live – Hall C, Aberdeen - March 7

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow - March 8

Usher Hall, Edinburgh - March 9

Regent Theatre, Ipswich - March 11

Guildhall, Portsmouth - March 12

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend - March 14

Eventim Apollo, London - March 15

James Martin Live is presented by Cuffe and Taylor with Limelight Celebrity Management.