South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Emergency services at crash scene as road closed

Live

Emergency services at crash scene in Blackwood

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Bloomfield Rd, Blackwood.
  • The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police is advising people to avoid the area.

