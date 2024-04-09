A fundraising concert will take place in Newport this weekend.
The Cwmbran-based shanty band, "Bois Y Bryn," is organising the event at St Woolos Cathedral on Saturday, April 13.
Proceeds from the charity concert will go to Tenovus Cancer Charity.
Set to perform are Travis George from Britain's Got Talent, Voice UK finalist Kelly Hastings, along with the band Bois y Bryn, the City of Newport male choir, and the Tenovus Cancer Choir.
The concert is set to start at 6.30pm and will end at 9.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now from the St Woolos Cathedral office or by calling Louisa on 01633 267464, or Malcolm on 07971 539766.
Last year, a similar fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now collected £1,400.
Later this year on June 1 and 2, the band is organising Wales' first-ever sea shanty festival at Barry Island, featuring nearly 50 shanty bands performing across 10 venues.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here