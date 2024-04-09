The Cwmbran-based shanty band, "Bois Y Bryn," is organising the event at St Woolos Cathedral on Saturday, April 13.

Proceeds from the charity concert will go to Tenovus Cancer Charity.

Set to perform are Travis George from Britain's Got Talent, Voice UK finalist Kelly Hastings, along with the band Bois y Bryn, the City of Newport male choir, and the Tenovus Cancer Choir.

The concert is set to start at 6.30pm and will end at 9.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from the St Woolos Cathedral office or by calling Louisa on 01633 267464, or Malcolm on 07971 539766.

Last year, a similar fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now collected £1,400.

Later this year on June 1 and 2, the band is organising Wales' first-ever sea shanty festival at Barry Island, featuring nearly 50 shanty bands performing across 10 venues.