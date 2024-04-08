Leah qualified as a solicitor in March 2013 and has specialised in family law ever since.

In her previous firm, Leah was a director and the head of department.

She joined Harding Evans in August 2020 and succeeds Kate Thomas, who has taken retirement.

Leah said: “I have learned so much from Kate over the last few years and I wish her all the best for her retirement. I am looking forward to growing the team here at Harding Evans and am excited for the next chapter.”

Ken Thomas, chairman at Harding Evans, said: “Leah is a very talented lawyer, who is well respected by her clients and colleagues alike. She has already made an impact on the Family team here and we look forward to seeing her plans come to fruition.”

Recognised by both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners directories, the family team at Harding Evans is renowned for its high-level services in relation to divorce, financial remedy proceedings, separation, children proceedings, applications for non-molestation orders and TOLATA claims. The team was a finalist in the 2023 Wales Legal Awards.

With offices in Newport and Cardiff, Harding Evans Solicitors is a full-service law firm, with knowledge and expertise that covers all areas of the law, from conveyancing and personal injury, family law and wills and probate, clinical negligence and care, right through to commercial, employment law and dispute resolution.