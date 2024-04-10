The Bridal Lounge, on Crane Street, is nothing short of a success story with the business going from strength to strength since moving to Pontypool town centre last September.

Owner Helen Pembridge has seen her beautiful boutique win multiple awards, the latest being crowned ‘Best Bridal Boutique 2023’ in the Best of Welsh Wedding Awards in November 2023.

Helen with her award for ‘Best Bridal Boutique 2023’ (Image: Helen Pembridge)

All the boutique’s dresses are designed in the UK and now brides to be can say yes to dress in store seven days a week.

Ms Pembridge said: “Since moving to our beautiful boutique in Pontypool in September last year, the business has got so much busier.

“Due to increased demand, I have made the decision to stop working two days a week with the NHS and concentrate solely on The Bridal Lounge business (appointment only).

Outside The Bridal Lounge in Pontypool (Image: Helen Pembridge)

“Appointments are available from 9.30am - 5.30pm, however we can open later in the evening on bride’s requests.

“We offer a free, 2 hour, private, no pressure appointment for all brides. We shut the shop to ensure the brides have privacy and our undivided attention for 2 hours.

“All our dresses are designed right here in the UK by wonderful UK suppliers. Our boutique has a large reveal area with comfy sofa and chairs where family and friends who accompany the bride can sit comfortably and enjoy refreshments offered.

Inside the beautiful boutique (Image: Helen Pembridge)

“We have beautiful dresses to suit every budget. We have stunning dresses that can be bought ‘off the peg’ and taken home the same day for under £499 and our ‘order in’ core collection dresses are all under £1399.

“As we use UK suppliers our dresses can be delivered to us as quick as one week, with the longest delivery wait time being just five-six months.

“Our location is within Pontypool town centre with free three-hour parking just a two-minute walk away.

Helen's boutique is going from strength to strength (Image: Helen Pembridge)

"Our shop is accessible for wheelchair users and pushchairs.”

The boutique has gorgeous dresses to try in store from size 8-30 and sizes 0-36 can be ordered if needed.

The perfect place to say yes to the dress (Image: Helen Pembridge)