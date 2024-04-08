From strike action to maintenance works, there are a number of factors that can cause cancellations or delays.

But did you know, if your train is cancelled or delayed you can claim a full refund (in most instances)?

Incredibly, passengers are missing out on up to £100 million a year by not claiming for these disruptions, according to Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert (MSE).

How to get a refund if your train is delayed or cancelled

The MSE website says: "If, after you've bought your ticket, you find your journey is going to be delayed (by any amount of time) or cancelled, you can ask for a full refund if you don't want to travel."

Even if your train is delayed by a couple of minutes you can claim a refund.

This is based off the National Rail Conditions of Travel which reads: "If the train you intended to use is cancelled, delayed, or your reservation will not be honoured, and you decide not to travel, you may return the unused ticket to the original retailer or train company from whom it was purchased, where you will be given a full refund with no administration fee being charged."

To claim a refund is simple, according to MSE, all you have to do is follow these five steps:

Look up the train company running the service and find out how much you can get back Make a note of the delay and the reason for it then fill in the claim form (which can be found online or requested from the station or by phone) Keep hold of your train tickets – you'll need to take a photo of them or scan them if applying online or post them to the train company if claiming that way. Apply within 28 days If you're rejected for compensation or a refund but still think you have a case, you can complain.

Refunds for trains delayed or cancelled due to strike action

The same refund rules apply of your train is delayed or cancelled due to strike action, the money experts said.

MSE said: "If your train was cancelled due to the strikes, you can get a full refund, even if you have an advance ticket.

"And if your train was delayed due to the strikes, you can claim a partial or full refund depending on how long you were delayed and what type of ticket you have.

"You have 28 days to apply."