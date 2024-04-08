Last Thursday, April 4, a dispersal order was issued in Abertillery following an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

While the order was in place, officers directed over 50 people to leave the area, carried out six stop searches and made one arrest.

The force is now submitting several ASB referrals.

Inspector Warden said they have now seen a "decrease in reports of ASB" since the dispersal order came into effect and thanked the public for their "ongoing support."

Insp Warden said: "We're committed to tackling disorderly behaviour which has a negative impact on the public.

"Dispersal orders give us extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB, or if members of the public are being harassed or distressed."

