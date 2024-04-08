Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Bloomfield Road, Blackwood, at around 7.55am.

Personnel Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue service also attended the scene.

The crash involved three cars and a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Bloomfield Road was closed from approximately 8:28am to 10:59am.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Bloomfield Road, Blackwood, at around 7.55am on Monday 8 April.

"Officers attended, along with personnel the ambulance and fire and rescue services.

"The collision involved three cars.



"A woman has been to hospital as a precaution."

The fire service deployed multiple crews to the scene.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 07:58am on Monday 8th April 2024, multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bloomfield Road, Blackwood to assist with a Road Traffic Collision.

"A Stop message was received at 09:10am."