The National Pub and Bar Awards has revealed the 2024 winners featuring eight locations from across Wales.

Award organisers said the pubs and bars recognised demonstrated excellence across several elements that affect the customer journey including the likes of design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.

Nearly 100 pubs and bars were recognised as best in the county and from those a national and regional winner will be revealed later this year on June 26.

The awards night, which will be held in London, will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Pub & Bar magazine editor, Tristan O’Hana, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

"Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

South Wales pubs and bars named among the best in the UK

The Welsh pubs and bars that were named best in county winners as part of the national awards were:

Mold Alehouse - Clwyd

White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery - Dyfed

The Goose and Cuckoo - Gwent

The Bull's Head Inn - Gwynedd

The Old House 1147 - Mid Glamorgan

The Sun Hotel - Powys

Hare & Hounds, Aberthin - South Glamorgan

Britannia Inn, Gower - West Glamorgan

You can see the full list of National Pub and Bar Awards best in county winners via the website.

The five pubs and bars from south Wales recognised among the best in the UK were:

The Goose and Cuckoo

Address: Gwent Rd, Abergavenny, NP7 9ER

Tripadvisor rating: 4 out 5 (from 89 reviews)

One visitor to the pub, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "Our third trip. Splendid pub run by splendid people, under new local management with whom I've had the pleasure of a couple of beers a couple of times before they were.

"Looking forward to the fourth trip in a few weeks. It's a privilege to be allowed in as far as I'm concerned.

"The cuckoo clock is the crowning glory. I met some great locals and their dogs. In the rugby season the telly will be on."

The Old House 1147

Address: Llangynwyd, Maesteg, CF34 9SB

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out 5 (552 reviews)

One visitor to The Old House 1147, on Tripadvisor, commented: "Food was great, service was spot-on, they got our starters in quickly but then left us plenty of time for the main.

"Lovely place, an old cottage with thatched roof at the front, leading on to a modern dining room with a panoramic view."

Hare & Hounds, Aberthin

Address: Maendy Rd, Cowbridge, CF71 7LG

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out 5 (497 reviews)

One visitor to Hare & Hounds, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "I want to eat here every day.

"We were on a short holiday in the area, and were able to get a last-minute lunch reservation; then we went back for dinner a couple of days later.

"Rhys was a delightful host, and helped us navigate the menu of amazing locally-sourced ingredients.

"My gluten-free dietary needs were handled deftly, and I did not miss out on any of the deliciousness."

White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery

Address: B4310 Llanddarog, Carmarthen SA32 8NT

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 out 5 (from 291 reviews)

One visitor to the pub, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "Highly recommended for food and drinks.

"A beautiful little pub/restaurant found just 5 minutes off the A48 Carmarthen to Cross Hands.

"They were very happy to accommodate a table of 7 at very short notice after we had our reservation at Tafarn Y Pheonix cancelled because we didn’t realise pre-ordering their food was compulsory. However they did us a favour.

"The food was fresh, delicious and plentiful. The owners and staff were very warm and welcoming. My party had a wonderful evening and all have vowed to be visiting again."

Britannia Inn, Gower

Address: Llanmadoc, SA3 1DB

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out 5 (1,072 reviews)

One visitor to the pub, on Tripadvisor, commented: "The best plate of food I've had in a long long time.

"My husband, daughter and I went for lunch on New Year's day.

"The service was very friendly and welcoming and the food was absolutely amazing, I couldn't fault it.

"We were so overwhelmed by the taste that it was the quietest meal we've had in a long time. The thyme ice cream was like nothing I've ever tasted before, I hope it's on the menu when we go back."