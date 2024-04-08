Humes took part in the most recent series of I'm a Celebrity coming fifth behind winner Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson.

He originally rose to fame as a part of boy band JLS, who had five number one singles, before venturing into radio and TV presenting.

Marvin Humes (far left) rose to fame with boy band JLS. (Image: PA)

Humes previously presented shows across the Capital radio network and hosted The Official Big Top 40 charts on Global.

The JLS singer also hosts music-based quiz show The Hit List on BBC One with his wife and Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

The pair have also been hosts on ITV's This Morning.

Alex Scott rose to fame playing football for Arsenal and England women’s teams before becoming a broadcaster and pundit with BBC Sport.

Alongside her sports commentary, she is a frequent guest presenter on The One Show.

Humes and Scott are now set to take up their latest roles as presenters on Kiss radio station.

Humes will present on Kiss from 11am until 1pm weekdays where he will power listeners through their day with a batch of “old skool and anthems”.

He will then swap to the stations digital sister station Kisstory where he will broadcast from 1pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Humes said: “I am buzzing to become a part of the Kiss family and cannot wait to be back on the radio sharing music that I love with listeners.

“It’s such a brilliant way to connect with people and to able to do that on a station I’ve always loved and listened to, it’s an honour.”

Meanwhile, Scott will take over presenting duties on Sunday evenings from 7pm until 9pm with “Super Kisstory” after her successful stint last year on the Kisstory all star series.

Scott noted although she is known for her love of football, she feels music is “just as much as part of who I am”.

She added: "I’m thrilled to be back with my Kiss team and digging into my collection to share more Old Skool and anthems every Sunday.

“I’m hoping to carry on those weekend vibes all the way into Sunday night and setting everyone up for the new week.”

Kiss content director, Rebecca Frank, said the pair were "phenomenal broadcasters" with a "deep passion for the music".

She added Humes and Scott also "bring the vibes and energy that the Kiss brand is all about" and was looking forward to them "getting involved" with the station.

Humes' new shows on Kiss radio station starts on Monday, April 22, while Scott's launches later that same week on Sunday, April 28.