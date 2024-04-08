Back in October last year, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet approved a proposal to transfer for £1 a sports pitch at Windsor Road, Six Bells for use by the junior section of Abertillery Bluebirds AFC.

But the proposal is being brought back to Cabinet on Wednesday, April 10 due to concerns raised by the Bluebirds over the expectation that the public have access to the pitches.

Allowing continued public access to the pitch had been a condition placed in the lease.

In her report corporate director for regeneration and community services, Ellie Fry said: “The club indicated they would be reluctant to accept any guaranteed public access as this would mean them effectively maintaining land to which the public had continued access.

“They have indicated that at this stage there is no intention to restrict unofficial public access but would need to keep this under review moving forward.”

She adds that Abertillery Bluebirds have told the council that “they feel” the pitch has not been open access “like parks” are – but have been available to use if rented.

This is the same as at the club’s current facility at Cwm Nant-y-Groes.

Ms Fry said: “This was something echoed by the Street Scene team manager who confirmed it had always been a fenced/ lettable field and not promoted as public open space.

“Although the demise of Six Bells junior football meant its use had declined as a formal sports facility.

"Cabinet is therefore asked to re-consider the report and to approve or decline the transfer of a sports pitch at Windsor Road, Six Bells for use by the junior section of Abertillery Bluebirds."

In July 2019, following completion of the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process, Abertillery Bluebirds signed a 50-year lease for the football facilities at Cwm Nant-y-Groes.

The club have successfully run the facilities since then.

Abertillery Bluebirds had enquired about the availability of the pitch on Windsor Road so that they could expand the number of junior footballers they can accommodate.

According to the club website, Abertillery Bluebirds was founded in 1989 playing in Cwm-Nant-y-Groes.

The club initially started off in the North Gwent League, they were Division One Champions in 1994-95 and have won the Tom Perkins Cup.

They are currently in the JD Cymru South Division.