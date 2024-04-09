The Farmers Arms on Brewery lane, Rhymney, has been nominated for Gastropub of the year South East Wales for an impressive five years.

The pub's owner Sarah Morgan believes the secret to their success is the "fantastic quality food that is cooked with passion and love."

Inside the beautiful gastropub (Image: The Farmers Arms)

Inspired through her "love for feeding people" Ms Morgan has been the pub's owner for eight years.

Later this year the pub will be holding The Farmers Festival to celebrate the eighth year of the business.

Ms Morgan said: "I originally opened a Gastropub through my love for feeding people. Its so fulfilling to get great feedback from people who have enjoyed their meal.

Who doesn't love a Sunday roast (Image: The Farmers Arms)

"I also love the social aspect of owning and running a gastropub.

"We are extremely happy and grateful to our loyal customers for nominating us. We would love to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for their continued custom and support, and our staff for their continued hard work and professionalism.

"What makes our place so special is a mixture of elements. The fantastic quality food made from the most fresh high quality ingredients that we use, cooked with passion and love.

Outside The Farmer's Arms (Image: The Farmers Arms)

"The rest is down to staff that are committed to ensuring that customers are very well looked after.

"We encourage staff to engage with customers to help them feel at home.

"We've had a five rating on TripAdvisor for five years and are in the best of the best category (top 10% worldwide).

The pub's beer garden is perfect for a spot of al fresco dining (Image: The Farmers Arms)

"The Farmers Festival is going to be a day of celebrations as its our 8th year of owning the Farmers."

When visiting guests can relax in their bar with its original Stone fireplace and wood burning stove. The pub's beer garden is also perfect for a spot of al fresco dining

The Farmers Arms has become well known for their mouth watering steaks and roast beef. All the pub's beef is cooked for eight hours and their sauces are cooked from scratch.

The pub has an extensive food menu (Image: The Farmers Arms)