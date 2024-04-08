South Wales Police are investigating the murder of a 48-year-old man from the Grangetown area of the city.

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and a 43-year-old woman from the Worcestershire area remain in custody.

Officers and other members of the emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday night (April 7).

The family of the victim have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Darren George of the force's Major Crime Team said: “A murder investigation has begun, although arrests have been made the investigation remains in its very early stages, this is an appeal to witnesses who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11.00pm and midnight last night to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their enquiries.”

Anyone with information, video footage or who may have been a witness to the incident is asked to make contact with South Wales Police and quote the reference number 2400112146.

People can get in contact with the police by using the public portal, live chat, the website, email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or calling 101.