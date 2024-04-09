GAVIN JONES, 24, of Severn Close, Pontymister, Risca was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A467 in Newport with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 9.

He must pay £333 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNER HOOPER, 26, of Dewstow Street, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a vase on April 1.

DANIELLE COX, 29, of Davis Close, Pontypool must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX HUGHES, 33, of Plas Trosnant, Cwmbran was made the subject of an 18-month community order and complete a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme after pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order between March 25 and March 28.

The defendant must pay £85 costs.

KATIE BERRY, 35, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Moorland Road with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 17.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE HALL, 44, of Phillips Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 12.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL BAKER, 52, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SANDRA ANN TADMAN, 77, of Gaer Park Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS HENRY FISHER, 38, of Green Willows, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN WAITE, 32, of Islwyn Road, Cross Keys must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road, Newport on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM HARLEY, 29, of Edmondstown Road, Trebanog, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN ANTHONY PHILLIPS, 57, of Glanwern Avenue, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL SIMON THOMAS, 51, of Conway Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HOLLY TURNER, 30, of West End, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN WILLIAMS, 49, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on September 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL IACOB, 32, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMED JAHUVAR, 40, of Cedar Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on September 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHNSON & PHILLIPS CAPACITORS LTD, Agincourt Street, Newport have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.