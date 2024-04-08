South Wales Police received a call yesterday evening, April 7 to Vellacott Close, Cardiff Bay following a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the area.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police were called at 6.05pm on Sunday, April 7, to Vellacott Close, Cardiff Bay following a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the area.

"A 38-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taf has been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class C drugs and being in possession of a bladed article.

"The man has been taken to Cardiff Bay police station.”