Tredegar House Folk Festival is returning to Newport on May 10, 11 and 12 (Friday – Sunday) with an array of free and ticketed events including performances, workshops, and more lined up. Visitors can simply walk into the parkland surrounding Tredegar House to join the fun; those who buy tickets to any of the events will get free entry into Tredegar House and Gardens during their visit.

The National Trust site had plenty of parking available - £1 for one hour, £2 for up to four hours, and £5 for all day. Newport Bus routes 30 and 36 stop within a five-minute walk of Tredegar House.

There are options to buy individual tickets or weekend tickets with people able to camp in their tent, caravan, or campervan (when they book the appropriate tickets). Those camping will have to vacate by no later than 11am on the Monday following the festival (May 13). Online ticket sales will close at midday on the day of the show; remaining tickets will be sold on-site, and this will be cash only.

All dance displays at Tredegar House Folk Festival 2024 will be free, with free concerts lined up on Friday and Saturday afternoon. There will be food and drink available at the festival, including from the CAMRA real ale and cider bar.

What can people expect?

Ahead of the festival – on Thursday, May 9 – Newport Folk Club is hosting an open mic which is separate to the festival. Find out more at www.newportfolkclub.co.uk

FRIDAY (MAY 10):

Free: Concert in the Dawnsio Marquee (2.30pm – 6pm) allowing people to come and go as they please. The seating plan was specifically designed for those who may normally be overwhelmed by crowds/festivals. Acts include brilliant duo Wynford Jones and Geoff Cripps, Manx pairing Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle, harpist Bethan Nia with fiddle virtuoso Mg Cox, and the astonishing Calennig.

Free: A relaxed, informal sing-around led by Ann Parsons at the Community Centre (7pm – 11pm).

Free: Old Friends Session in the Morgan Room (8pm) to celebrate the memory of Marcus Butler, founder member of the festival and creator of Marcus Music.

Ticketed: Grand Opening Concert in the Main Concert Marquee (7pm – 11.15pm). Performers in order of appearance are: The Luke Jackson Trio, VRï, O’Hooley and Tidow, and Rusty Shackle.

Ticketed: Cajun and zydeco workshop led by expert caller Cliff Strover in the Marcus Music Marquee (7pm – 8pm). This is immediately followed by a cajun and zydeco dance night with The Whiskey River Boys; tickets are valid for both the workshop and the dance night.

SATURDAY (MAY 11):

Farmers’ market run by Cotyledon in the main festival parkland (10am - 4pm) on Saturday and Sunday.

Free: Pipe and drums workshop led by Tracy and Geraint Roberts in the Dawnsio Marquee (10.30am-11.30am).

Free: Mini gwŷl plant (children’s festival) in the Marcus Music Marquee with local schools dancing (10.30am – 11.30am).

Free: Songwriting workshop led by Phil Millichip in the Old Laundry (10.30am-12pm).

Free: Spoons workshop –turning spoons into a cutlery cantata – led by Patty ‘Spoons’ Smith in the Morgan Room (11am-12pm).

Free: Children’s entertainer Dan the Hat will be outside the Marcus Music Marquee (11.40am – 12.10pm) and roaming the courtyard and dance marquees on the Saturday and Sunday.

Free: Afternoon concert in the Main Music Marquee with Rob Lear Band, singer Liz Stringer, and the Joshua Burnell Band (12pm-2.30pm).

Free: Saturday grand parade in the main festival field (12.30pm).

Free: Dance displays in the Dawnsio Marquee and the Marcus Music Marquee between 1pm and 5.40pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Detailed programmes will be available on site.

Free: Middle east and more dance workshop run by the Jawahir Dancers in the Morgan Room (2.30pm-3.30pm).

Free: Folk club – run by the Lyceum Folk Club of Newport and Llantrisant Folk Club – in the Community Centre; this will include a performance by Jeff Japers (3pm-6.30pm).

Free: Morris dance workshop led by Isca Morris experts in the Morgan Room (4pm-5pm).

Free: African dance workshop led by the members of the African Development Group in the Dawnsio Marquee (5.30pm-6.30pm).

Ticketed: Evening grand concert in the Main Concert Marquee with (in order of appearance): Andy Clode (songwriting competition winner), Avanc (featuring a special appearance by India Dance Wales), The James Clode Band, Jake Vaadeland and The Sturgeon River Boys, and The Young’Uns..

Ticketed: Ceilidh in the company of ceilidh dance band juice and caller extraordinaire Ned Clamp (8pm – 11.30pm) in the Marcus Music Marquee.

SUNDAY (MAY 12):

Along with the return of the farmers’ market, Dan the Hat, and free dance performances, there will be:

Free: Dutch dance performance and workshop in the Marcus Music Marquee (10am-11am).

Free: Grand parade at 11.30am.

Free: Folk Club run by Newport Folk Club in the Community Centre – will include special slot by acapella maestros The Laner (11.30am – 2.30pm).

Free: Afternoon concert with The Great Basque Folk Orchestra and Dancers (57 members) in the Music Marquee (12pm – 1pm).

Free: Play Welsh tunes on any instrument – led by Pat Smith in the Morgan Room (1pm – 3pm).

Free: Irish session run by Bernie Kilbride and Imogen Flute in the Community Centre (3pm – 6pm).

Ticketed: Grand concert in the Main Concert Marquee (4pm – 9.15pm) with (in order of appearance) Alaw, The Eclectic Shed Experience, The Often Herd, Huw Williams, and Lindisfarne.

Find out more and book tickets online at www.tredegarhousefestival.org.uk