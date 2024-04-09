A MAN has admitted perverting the course of justice by pretending to be another man while he was getting a cannabis warning from the police.
Naveed Hussain from Newport lied to an officer by telling him he was called Adam Ali.
The offence took place in the city nearly four years ago on July 13, 2020.
Hussain, aged 25, of Rugby Road, is due to be sentenced on Thursday, May 9.
The defendant was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
