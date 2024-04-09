Naveed Hussain from Newport lied to an officer by telling him he was called Adam Ali.

The offence took place in the city nearly four years ago on July 13, 2020.

Hussain, aged 25, of Rugby Road, is due to be sentenced on Thursday, May 9.

The defendant was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.