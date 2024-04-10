KEENAN KRISTAL SAWYERS, 26, of Moore Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEAH BRIDGES, 19, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Plantation Row, Ebbw Vale on September 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEIRON WATKINS, 21, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle on Corporation Road, Newport whilst not wearing a seat belt on September 7, 2023.

JODIE LEE GALE, 29, of Thirlmere Place, Newport must pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Beaufort Road on September 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LEIGH BADHAM, 46, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT PRICE, 44, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on September 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SARAH BALL, 43, of Central Street, Pwllypant, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAIME GREENING, 46, of Laurel Road, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £431 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN ELIZABETH ROBINSON, 58, of Kennard Terrace, Treowen, Caerphilly must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NATHAN HENRY HOWELLS, 30, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Telford Street on September 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HANEES BATOOL, 31, of Church Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on George Street on September 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK PHILLIP STEPHEN BARNE, 56, of Otter Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAWRENCE ERNEST WOODS, 52, of Treowen Road, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.