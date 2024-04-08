Gwent Police carried out a warrant at an address on British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, on Saturday 6 April.

Officers recovered a quantity of cocaine, a mobile phone and around £3,000 cash from inside the property.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and obstructing the course of public justice.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They have been charged with these offences and were remanded into custody and are due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today, Monday, April 8.

Meanwhile, officers stopped a vehicle in Pontypool town centre on Sunday April 7 and recovered a quantity of amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis and seized around £5,000 cash.

A 33-year-old man from Pengam, Caerphilly, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drug – cocaine; possession with intent to supply class B drug – amphetamine; possession of class B drug – cannabis.

He was also charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property; driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; and using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The man was remanded into custody to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday 8 April.

In a separate incident, officers carried out a warrant and stopped a vehicle, as they continue to crack down on the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Gwent Police are continuing to carry out patrols in the area and will act on any information they receive on illegal drugs in the community.

If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your area, you can let the police know by calling 101 or messaging on social media.

Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.