Cardiff Council’s planning committee have been recommended to approve plans for a 28-storey building where the Tiger Tiger nightclub currently is in Greyfriars Road.

It is proposed that the new building will be made up of offices and accommodation for students.

One new computer-generated image shows that the new building, if given the go-ahead, will include a roof terrace on the 11th floor.

The plan also proposes communal lounges, a games room, a cinema, and a karaoke room.

In terms of accommodation it is proposed that the building will consist of 48 flats, with 12 being six-bed flats and 18 being one-bed flats, and 384 studio apartments.

It would be a car-free development with 212 cycle parking spaces internally and 16 spaces outside the building.

Principality Building Society has objected to the planning application in its current form due to the impact the proposed building could have on its premises nearby.

The building society called for its premises to be included in a light impact assessment due to the prospect of it being converted into residential flats in the future.

Right of Light Consulting wrote to Cardiff Council, on behalf of Principality Building Society, in August 2023 to say “the significant increase in height compared with the existing building will have a profound impact on the daylight received” by the rear of the Principality Building Society block.

Originally the developers behind the 28 storey building proposed for it to be 25 storeys in height – the same height as the nearby Capital Tower.

Daylight and sunlight assessments have been completed as part of the development.

These were done in relation to Park Plaza Hotel, Laguna apartments, and Grosvenor House.

Concern has also been expressed by Hotel Indigo Cardiff in relation to potential noise disruption, how long the development could take to be completed, and the potential impact on deliveries to the hotel.

It was reported in June 2023 that Tiger Tiger was only available for private event bookings but the club’s website now states that it is no longer open.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet to make a decision on the development at a meeting on Thursday, April 11.