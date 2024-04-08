Yesterday, bikers travelled from Beverley to Scarborough, which is a similar route to one that Si and Dave took in Hairy Bikers Go North, which aired in 2021.

Today, April 8, Si posted on the official Hairy Bikers Facebook account a heartfelt thank you to the 6000-strong squadron that took part in the ride.

He said: "Hello everybody, I'm compelled to say an enormous thank you. What happened at the ride-out memorial for Dave yesterday was nothing more than outstanding. 6000 of you turned out in a sign of solidarity and love and affection for The Bikers and in particular Dave.

"It ended in Scarborough and I heard you had a thoroughly good time. Dave would have loved it.

"From the bottom of our hearts. Lily, his wife, and his family, his close mates, and me - a massive, massive thank you. We are all enormously touched by it.

"Please don't think for one second it has gone unnoticed. Love to you all, I'm so pleased you all had a lovely day.

"And thank you, thank you, for that show of kindness and solidarity.

"Love to you all."

Barrow-born Dave Myers, who was known for his broadcasting career with fellow biker Si, died from cancer on February 28. The duo are known across the nation for their cooking and travel shows.

Dave's death was revealed in a statement made by his co-biker Si King on social media.

The pair became celebrities through their cooking and travelling TV shows starting in the 2000s.

They originally met on the set of the Catherine Cookson series The Gambling Man years before they started doing Hairy Bikers.

On June 8, there will be another ride out honouring Dave Myers going from London to Barrow.