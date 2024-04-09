Provided by Monmouthshire County Council's community hubs and library service, the initiative aims to help residents connect to the digital world. The scheme seeks to assist residents with job hunting, managing finances, finding housing or acquiring new skills via online learning.

The council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "In a world that is becoming more and more digital, we as a council are happy to be able to support residents get online.

"Being able to borrow laptops will allow residents who need to access services an opportunity to do so in their own homes. If you need a laptop on a short term basis and don't want to spend money on a new one, visit one of our Hubs and Libraries today."

Initially purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic for pupils' remote learning, these laptops are now available for residents to use. Those in need of a short-term laptop can visit a Community Hub or library today.