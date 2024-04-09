The closures will affect the northbound carriageways, and will be in place each night this week.

However, the closure planned for Monday, April 8, has been cancelled by Traffic Wales due to "adverse weather".

The tunnels will be closed overnight on the A40 Northbound between the A40 and A449 junction at Raglan and the A40 and A466 junction from 8pm to 6am.

The A40 and A449 northbound on-slip road will also be closed overnight each day this week from 8pm to 6am as part of vital resurfacing works.

The carriageway of both the on and off slips at Monmouth Services Northbound will also be closed for these works overnight this week from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic Wales have confirmed that a diversion for northbound traffic will be in place during the periods of closure.

Traffic will be diverted using the A449 to Junction 24 of the M4, the M4 eastbound across the Prince of Wales bridge joining the M5 at junction 15.

Traffic should then leave the M5 at junction eight to join the M50 to its termination at Ross on Wye where the A40 can be used.

These weeknight resurfacing works are being done in conjunction with essential works taking place at the tunnels over the weekends.

The nature of the tunnel and resurfacing works means that both sets of works cannot be accommodated within the same closure.