Now, there is an opportunity for a keen property developer to take on what used to be a gorgeous mansion and family home and renovate it back to life.

The property itself, set amongst the "beautiful, manicured gardens" at the heart of Abergavenny, offers you the "luxury" of having one of the most gorgeous parks on your doorstep, which goes some way to make up for the fact the property doesn't come with any land.

The home offers stunning elevated views of the Blorenge (Image: Capsel Limited, Mamhilad via Rightmove)

Originally dating back to around 1875, the property, which is currently split into five separate apartments, but could easily be returned to its former life as a five-bedroom family home, has retained "many lovely period features throughout" while offering stunning elevated views across the gardens towards the Blorenge hills.

While it is noted the property will need an extensive restoration and could be a major project for any prospective owners, estate agents Capsel Limited of Mamhilad describe it as "a perfect investment opportunity" to help a "magnificent" building come "back to life and realise its full potential".

The home offers lots of potential and a project for someone to bring it back to life (Image: Capsel Limited, Mamhilad via Rightmove)Set at the heart of the bustling town of Abergavenny, this could be the perfect home for people who love to get active, due to the town being known as the "gateway" to the Black Mountains where there are numerous mountain bike and hiking trails.

A foodie's heaven, Abergavenny is the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views, and then head back into the centre of town for a delicious treat of coffee and cake from a range of independent cafes, restaurants, pubs and coffee shops covering the pedestrianized main shopping streets.

Not only that but it is home to the renowned yearly Abergavenny Food Festival where traders come from all over to offer their unique products.

As a town with excellent transport links to the big cities including London, Bristol Hereford and Cardiff, and well within the catchment area of a range of good primary and secondary schools, this property could be the perfect family home and project you've been looking for.

Marketed by Capsel Limited of Mamhilad and on the market for just £450,000 this could be your dream home just waiting for you.

If you would like further details or to book a viewing, you can click here or call the agents on 03332 401305.