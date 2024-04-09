As garden buildings' popularity has grown in recent years, many find it easier to pop up a new building than move the entire family.

With endless options of what type of build you can create, garden buildings have become a saving grace for many.

However, like most types of buildings, it does come with some rules and regulations that you need to abide by.

Worth checking the rules and regulations. (Image: Getty)

Can you build a garden room without planning permission?

More often than not, most garden buildings do not require planning permission as they are classed as outbuildings.

That means you can build one but you must follow certain rules to avoid needing permission.

If you meet certain criteria, you will need planning permission, with homes that do not have permitted development rights affected.

You will not have permitted development rights if your home is listed or in a designated area, such as a zone of outstanding natural beauty or a World Heritage Site.

If you are not sure if that includes you, you can check with your local planning office who can inform you.

Are you do a garden build? (Image: Getty)

The rules and regulations of building a garden room

While you may be able to build in the garden without a need for planning permission, you do still need to follow certain rules and regulations.

The regulations you need to follow are the following:

The garden build must not be in front of your home. If the property has been extended then the front refers to how it stood on 1 July 1948.

The total area of builds, extensions and sheds should not cover over 50% of the total land area of your home.

Single storeys that are less than three meters high (four with dual-pitched roofs) and are within two metres of the boundary can have a maximum height of 2.5 metres.

Eaves can be no more than 2.5 meters above ground level.

The garden build must not have a balcony, veranda or raised platform.

It can not be a self-contained living accommodation.

It can not be attached to the main building (the house)

The floor area of the building must be less than 15 square meters.

The rules for planning permission surrounding garden builds are the same across all of the UK.