Whether drinking red wine accompanied by a meal or whilst relaxing in front of the TV, a glass of red ever so often can be a nice treat.

But did you know that drinking red wine actually offers some health benefits?

Red wine naturally offers anti-inflammatories and antioxidants which means drinking the beverage in controlled quantities can be beneficial.

But, red wine also has several more benefits, including lowering the risk of cancer and improving memory.

What are the benefits of drinking red wine?





Red wine can lower the risk of cancer

A well-known benefit of drinking red wine is that it can help lower the risk of cancer due to its antioxidants.

The drink's natural antioxidants prevent cell damage from ageing, pollution and lifestyle while also reversing cell damage.

Red wine improves digestion

The polyphenols in red wine are said to trigger the release of nitric oxide that relaxes the stomach wall allowing it to easily digest.

Red wine increases memory

The antioxidants of red wine have another benefit, as they prevent the slowing down of memory, making it especially helpful for people with weak memory.

Red wine helps heart health

Many say red wine helps improve heart health at controlled measures, as antioxidants like resveratrol have cholesterol-lowering properties.

Plus, the antioxidants also allow for the widening of blood vessels, helping reduce the risk of blood clots and stopping heart attacks.

While drinking red wine can offer some benefits, it's important to note that the beverage should only be drunk in moderation.

As the British Heart Foundation Senior Dietitian Victoria Taylor says: "HF-funded research published in 2018 looking at the effect of alcohol consumption on heart and circulatory diseases concluded that the risks outweigh the benefits, and drinking more than the recommended limits will have a negative effect on your health.

It’s therefore not a good idea to drink wine to protect your heart. If you do drink alcohol, don’t exceed 14 units a week."