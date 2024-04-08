History was made when the inaugural electric train ran north of Cardiff to Pontypridd in daylight hours earlier this month. This monumental moment represents a significant advance toward building a world-class metro for south east Wales.

The successful test was executed on April 3, with a small crew carrying out a run from the Canton Depot via the city line up to Radyr and Pontypridd, using the brand-new overhead line electrification.

Project manager Alex Cochrane said: “It was a fantastic moment to see a train run on the Valleys under electric power for the very first time and today was really special.

"It is a testimony to the hard work that has gone into the project from so many teams across TfW and our infrastructure and supplier partners.

"There is still plenty of work to do before they can enter passenger service but we know customers will really appreciate the huge benefits they will bring.”

Post this test run, additional routes on the Core Valleys Network will undergo testing in the forthcoming weeks. This will precede the initiation of a rigorous train crew training programme. The trains are planned to start public service later this year.

The Stadler 756 fleet, nearly identical to the brand new trains introduced on the Rhymney line in 2023, consists of three or four modern, roomy carriages. These trains can switch to run on overhead or battery power, or as a diesel/battery hybrid and can reach speeds of up to 75mph.

Work on electrifying the Merthyr, Treherbert, and Aberdare lines began in 2020 and has been impacted by multiple closures at varying points to ensure progression. The Merthyr and Aberdare lines were successfully electrified in 2023, with the overhead line equipment now operational.

Along with electrifying the network, major modifications have been made to enhance railway infrastructure. This includes station upgrades prepared for the arrival of longer trains and new signalling systems.

Extensive track work has been executed to install new passing loops and track doubling in many regions, setting the stage for an increase in train frequency on the South-East Wales network from Summer 2024.

The new class 756 fleet comprises a total of 24 trains, which Pullman Rail's paint team ensures are kept in top condition.

This dedicated team's attention to detail and skilled craftsmanship ensures the trains' finishing touches are impeccable, guaranteeing they look their best when entering service.