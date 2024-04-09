Gwent Police are still searching for Shaun Walker, a convicted killer from Newport.

The 29-year-old, from Newport, has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Members of the public are advised to call 999 and not approach him if they see him.

Walker, a scrap metal dealer, was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years for manslaughter, which involved eight years in prison and an extension period on licence of four years.

He was 19 when he was convicted of killing Barry Thomas in the Maindee area of Newport in 2013, along with another man.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101, or send the police a direct message on Facebook or X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting reference 24*109553.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.