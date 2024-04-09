According to an eyewitness, Corporation Road in Newport was closed around 8.30pm on Saturday, April 6, and remained closed for a couple of hours into the evening.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus: "Corporation Road near my house was closed with loads of firemen around.

"I went past at about 8.30pm, then when I came back around 9.15pm, the road was closed."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called out to Corporation Road in Newport just before 8pm on Saturday, to deal with "a dangerous structure".

The full statement given to the Argus said: "At approximately 19:57pm on Saturday 6th April 2024, multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Corporation Road, Newport to assist with a dangerous structure.

"A stop message was received at 22:06pm."

No further detail was given on the nature of the incident.