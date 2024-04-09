Flood warnings issued across Gwent as restrictions in place on main bridge

- Natural Resource Wales has issued flood warnings across South Wales.
- There is currently eight flood warnings and flood alerts in Gwent.
- The flood warnings in Gwent are:
- Wye Estuary at Chepstow
- Wye Estuary near Tintern
- Usk Estuary at Caerleon
- Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks
- Whilst the flood alerts are:
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire
- Usk Estuary
- Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge
- High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.84 metres at 8:24 tomorrow morning. The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.307 metres at 08:00 PM this evening.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of Wales.
- Restrictions are in place on M48 Severn Bridge due to strong winds. Everyone comes off Eastbound at J2 or West at J1, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge.
