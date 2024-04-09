FIREARM OFFICERS have seized an XL Bully near Caldicot after an elderly man was injured trying to separate two dogs who were attacking each other.
The force received a report of a dog-on-dog attack at an address on the B4245 in Portskewett at around 11.50am yesterday, Monday April 8.
Gwent Police and specially trained firearms officers attended the scene.
A large dog, believed to be an XL Bully, was seized by officers.
An 87-year-old man received injuries when trying to separate the dogs.
It is now a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate after rules were restricting ownership were introduced earlier this year.
Jack Lis,10, was killed at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021, by an American XL Bully named Beast – which weighed more than eight stone by the time it was 15 months old.
The animal was later shot dead by armed police officers.
Also in Caerphilly Shirley Patrick,83, died after a dog attack in December 2022 by an XL Bully breed.
Jack and Shirley lived just half a mile away from each other in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and died one year apart.
