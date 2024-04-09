Personal Independence Payments (PIP) payments are comprised of two elements for living and two for mobility. For each component, there is a standard and an enhanced rate.

PIP will increase by 6.7 per cent as part of the annual review of benefits.

PIP can help with extra living costs if you have both a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition.

You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will increase for more than three million people from today.



New PIP rates:

The standard rate for daily living is £72.65 a week (up by £4.55 from £68.10 a week, adding an extra £236 a year).

The enhanced rate for daily living will be £108.55 (up by £6.80 from £101.75 a week, adding an extra £353.60 a year).

While the Standard rate for mobility is set to be £28.70 (up by £1.80 from £26.90, adding an extra £93.60 a year).

And the enhanced rate for mobility will be £75.75 (up by £4.75 from £71 a week, adding an extra £247 a year).

If you qualify for the 2024/2025 enhanced daily living and mobility components of PIP, you’ll get £184.30 a week, £798.63 a month and £9,583.60 a year. This is an increase of £11.55 a week, £50.05 a month and £600.06 a year.

25 eligible conditions for PIP payments:

25 conditions that could make you eligible for PIP include Sleep apnoea - obstructive, Upper respiratory tract - other diseases of/type not known and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

More include Chronic bronchitis, Cystic fibrosis, Emphysema, Empyema, Bronchiectasis, Asthma, Asbestosis, Extrinsic allergic alveolitis, Fibrosing alveolitis, Sarcoidosis and Silicosis. Others include Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration.

Other conditions include Pulmonary fibrosis - other/type not known and the DWP also lists Pneumoconiosis, Pulmonary fibrosis, Pleura, Pleural effusion and Pneumothorax. Pulmonary embolus is also listed alongside Pneumonia.

Lung transplantation, or Heart and lung transplantation, are also listed.