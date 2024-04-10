Dave Wall is leading a drive by charitable health organisation, Royal Voluntary Service, to rally more than 600 people across the country to participate in flexible and rewarding volunteering roles.

For half a dozen years, Mr Wall has been a tireless volunteer, filling various roles with the charity. His efforts were commended last year, earning him the Coronation Champions Award.

Mr Wall is a member of Memory Lane Wales, the charity’s dementia support service in Wales as a community transport volunteer. His role allows him to bring dementia sufferers and their carers to their club, enabling them to socialise and gain the help they need. Many of those whom Dave assists are incredibly isolated, and without him transporting them to the dementia club regularly, would hardly venture outside.

By sharing his volunteering story as part of the charity's recruitment campaign, Mr Wall hopes to stir the hearts of people not only in Wales but across the nation, encouraging them to play a crucial role in improving the lives of those in need.

Mr Wall said: "It makes me happy to spend my time volunteering. It’s enough to know that I might help make others happy, but everyone is always so appreciative and kind, it makes it even more worthwhile.

"You can make such a difference, but also, I guarantee it will make you feel great too. I really enjoy Playing My Part.”

Jen Rees, Memory Lane Wales' service manager for Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We are so proud of Dave and all Royal Voluntary Service volunteers who do amazing things to make our communities better places.

"We are urgently recruiting more volunteers and are inviting people across South East Wales and beyond to join us and play their part today.

"There are so many benefits to volunteering, from making friends and connections in your community to boosting confidence, employment prospects, and skill sets."

A host of volunteering roles are up for grabs across Wales, including patient transport volunteers, telephone support volunteers, dementia support volunteers, community club volunteers, and retail café volunteers.

TV celebrities including Strictly star Johannes Radebe and presenter Gaby Roslin have shown support for the campaign and joined the charity in their volunteer roles.

Anyone wanting to find out more can visit the Royal Voluntary Service website.