Natalie Woolf opened Wild Woolf Piercings & Beauty Ltd at 15 Castle Street, Tredegar on Saturday April 6.

Natalie’s path to owning her own business started after opening a mini parlour in her house alongside her full-time job. However, after being made redundant the mum was able to make her dream a reality and open her own store.

Natalie with her son Dexter outside Wild Woolf Piercings & Beauty Ltd (Image: Natalie Woolf)

Natalie said: “We offer piercings with the aim to expand into the beauty side once I have completed my current course. Will also sell piercing aftercare, candles and some additional products are to come.

“Piercings for me started off as a hobby, I love the aesthetic and creativeness.

“The more I got the more I questioned why I couldn’t train and offer them myself. I travelled to London for a few days to get my qualification and started off in a mini studio in my house alongside my full-time job.

Piercings started as a hobby for Natalie (Image: Natalie Woolf)

“I have worked all my life for others and after being made redundant, it gave me the opportunity to focus solely on my piercing business, with the support of my family, and now it has developed to me having my own shop. `

“I have lived here all my life. My siblings and my three children have all grown up here. I feel very fortunate that now I’m able to open my first shop here also.

“I’m feeling nervous, excited but most of all, relieved. It’s been a journey and now I finally get to open the doors in my very own shop.

Inside the new piercing and beauty parlour (Image: Natalie Woolf)

“I am so thankful to all my customers and to my family and friends for their continued support.”

Proud daughter Sophie Woolf called her mum a “true role model”, adding that is “inspirational” watching their mum achieve her goals.

The mum of three is now a proud business owner (Image: Natalie Woolf)

Sophie said: “Myself, my sister, Alisha, and brother, Dexter are all extremely proud of our mother.

“In our eyes no one deserves this more than she does. She’s worked extremely hard her whole life and is a true role model for us all.

“Watching her achieve her goals is inspirational. We love and support her endlessly.”

Wild Woolf Piercings & Beauty opened on Saturday April 6 (Image: Natalie Woolf)

Wild Woolf Piercings & Beauty Ltd opening times:

Sunday / Monday - closed

Tuesday: 09:30 - 17:30

Wednesday: 09:30 - 19:00

Thursday: 09:30 - 15:00

Friday: 09:30 - 19:00

Saturday: 10:00 - 16:30