The event, known as Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, is returning to Swansea in May and July.

The events at Singleton Park on May 25 and Museum Green on July 28 are now open for people of all ages and abilities. Participants can opt to run in 5k and 10k events or join the mud-splattered obstacle course, Pretty Muddy. Younger members can get involved in Pretty Muddy Kids.

Anyone signing up between March 18 and April 29 and receive a 30 per cent discount on entry using the code 24SPRING.

Sam Morris, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Swansea, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

"Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK."

Since 1994, more than 10 million people have participated in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. The event raised an impressive £33m in 2023 and will continue to shine light on the life-saving research that Race for Life helps fund.

Andy Curran, chief executive of headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

"By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

For those interested in running for the cause, visit the Race for Life website.