Nathaniel Cars, a South Wales car sales business, held an anniversary event on Maendy Way last Sunday.

Nathaniel Cars group director, Nathan Griffiths, said: "We’re excited to be part of a double celebration in 2024, as we mark one year of business in Cwmbran as well as 100 years of the MG brand.

An MG Cyberster was previewed at the celebration (Image: Nathanial Cars)

"I’d like to thank everyone who joined us at our showroom for a glimpse into the past, present and future of MG in Wales."

Car enthusiasts from Gwent MG Owners Club and other attendees were treated to a glimpse of the new MG Cyberster, a 536bhp electric roadster due to launch this summer, in honour of MG's 100th year.