A car dealership has celebrated the first anniversary of its Cwmbran showroom.

Nathaniel Cars, a South Wales car sales business, held an anniversary event on Maendy Way last Sunday.

Nathaniel Cars group director, Nathan Griffiths, said: "We’re excited to be part of a double celebration in 2024, as we mark one year of business in Cwmbran as well as 100 years of the MG brand.

South Wales Argus: An MG Cyberster was previewed at the celebrationAn MG Cyberster was previewed at the celebration (Image: Nathanial Cars)

"I’d like to thank everyone who joined us at our showroom for a glimpse into the past, present and future of MG in Wales."

Car enthusiasts from Gwent MG Owners Club and other attendees were treated to a glimpse of the new MG Cyberster, a 536bhp electric roadster due to launch this summer, in honour of MG's 100th year.