At a public meeting in January 2020, it was announced that work to improve traffic flow at the High Beech roundabout would be completed by the end of March.

The Welsh Government withheld funding in 2022 for improvements at High Breech and stated the scheme was not urgent.

David Davies, MP for Monmouth called on ministers in Cardiff Bay to speed up work to improve to traffic flow at the Highbeech roundabout, which connects the town to the Severn Bridge and the M48, via the A466 link road.

The Welsh Government announced a ban on all new road-building projects in February 2023.

Ken Skates, the new transport secretary, for new First Minister Vaughan Gething, indicated that this may change under his tenure.

Mr Davies has supported the suggestion of a yellow box junction, put forward by residents

Mr Davies joined Mount Pleasant ward councillor Paul Pavia and Dr Sue Kingdom, secretary of Chepstow Chamber of Commerce and Tourism on Friday, April 5 to discuss traffic problems that continue to blight the town.

“While the Welsh Government has undertaken several reviews at Highbeech, no further progress has been made and the traffic issues are continuing to deteriorate to the detriment of all," he said.

“The clear and obvious solution would be a Chepstow bypass but unless there is a substantial shift in Welsh Government policy, I fear this will continue to be rejected despite the obvious benefits it would bring.”

He has now invited transport secretary Ken Skates to visit the Chepstow bottleneck to help find a solution to the town's congestion.

“Given his predecessor Lee Waters visited the site previously, I have extended a formal invitation to Ken Skates to come to Chepstow and see the problem at Highbeech roundabout first-hand so we can discuss a tangible way forward that will result in real improvements.”