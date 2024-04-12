The South Wales Cancer Crusaders were presented with the Pioneer of the Year award at the Flame of Hope ceremony in Bath for their outstanding efforts in supporting life-saving cancer research.

Formed in 2019, the 30-strong group of family and friends, have completed an 85-mile canoe challenge, a 128-mile cycling challenge, the national Three Peaks Challenge and a 100km walk in 24 hours.

Their most recent ‘Ten-Y-Fan’ challenge saw them walking up Pen Y Fan 10 times within 24 hours.

Geraint O’Donovan, a member of the group, said: “We started the group as many of us have been affected by cancer and we wanted to make a difference by supporting Cancer Research UK.

"Since we started fundraising in 2019, cancer has continued to sadly affect us all and we have unfortunately lost some incredible people due to this disease.

“We are a very close group of friends and family and our aim is to raise as much as we can for cancer research.

"We come in all shapes and sizes however we all share the same interest which is sport, particularly rugby and football. Many of us still play for our local teams in Newport and want to use our background in sport to help raise money and awareness of cancer.”

Geraint said: “It was a nice surprise to be nominated and we are all really chuffed with the award.

“We are now working on our next challenge to raise even more funds for this worthwhile cause.”

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “The Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and thank the amazing people who give their time and energy wholeheartedly and who have made outstanding contributions.

"We are proud to have presented almost 2,000 awards since the first ceremony back in 2003 and to be able to shine a spotlight on their incredible efforts and achievements.”

The South Wales Cancer Crusaders are among 135 individuals and groups being recognised.

Cancer Research UK’s relationship manager for South Wales Sophie Busson said: “These awards are our way of honouring incredible supporters like the South Wales Cancer Crusaders who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease.

“The group are incredibly dedicated and a great example of an innovative and forward-thinking fundraising group.

“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

