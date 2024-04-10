The gas emergency and pipeline service is set to extend its partnership with Warm Wales with a £2.3 million funding project aimed at aiding more residents in Wales and bridging the fuel poverty gap.

This initiative will see the continuation of the Healthy Homes Healthy People programme, extending its coverage to the entirety of Wales. The Warm Wales engagement team, in addition, will have an expanded reach into Welsh communities, providing their expertise and support at grassroots level.

The team's efforts include providing energy-saving advice, providing pathways to grants for home insulation and heating, assisting individuals in accessing unclaimed benefits, and ensuring the public is on the best energy tariffs and getting fuel debt aid.

The squad will also introduce activities to raise awareness and social prescribing to augment knowledge and bring about behavioural changes in households related to health and wellbeing.

Joanna Seymour, director of partnerships and development at Warm Wales, said: "Following changes to the energy price cap, the Welsh Government estimates that up to 45 per cent of households could be in fuel poverty, and up to 8 per cent of those could be in severe fuel poverty.

"Our Healthy Homes Healthy People programme was successful, and this now extends our reach across the entire country. We want to reach as many people in communities as possible and this expansion looks at the ways in which we do that.”

This funding allows for a central hub in Warm Wales, where references are processed. Meanwhile, the delivery teams are assigned to communities, providing support on-site and over phone calls. An engagement team will also be established so that expert advisors can visit people and help raise awareness of available assistance, aiming to build resilient communities.

Ms Seymour added: “We want the partnership to help people to understand their energy bills and reduce how much they pay on their energy, whilst facilitating those conversations with energy providers and signing people up to the Priority Services Register."

Sophie Shorney, VCMA manager at Wales & West Utilities, said: "We are delighted to provide this vital funding through the VCMA. The fund allows us to work in partnership with organisations to reach more people and provide them with the help they need to ensure they receive the right support and help with their bills, to help keep them safe and warm in their own homes."

From April 2021 to March 2026, Wales & West Utilities has a £25m budget for projects supporting customers in vulnerable circumstances, raising awareness about carbon monoxide hazards and helping keep citizens safe.

Funding is sourced from the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA), with 75 per cent of the funds being allocated to projects relevant to Wales and south west England only, and 25 per cent set aside for joint ventures with other gas networks across the UK.

Wales & West Utilities cater to the energy needs of 7.5m people across the south west of England and Wales. For more information on Healthy Homes Healthy People, visit the Warm Wales website or call 01656 747622 / 01352 711751.