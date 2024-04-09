Matthew Beavan, of Cadvan Road, Ely, was said to be a close friend of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their e-bike crashed in Ely in May.

There were riots in Ely in the immediate aftermath of Mr Sullivan and Mr Evans’ death and the illegal ride-out was held in June.

During that ride-out, Beavan’s black Honda Civic blocked traffic at roundabouts to allow fellow ride-out participants through. He also went through a red light.

Beavan, who was driving without insurance or a licence, told Newport Crown Court how he regretted his actions and wish he could have done things different.

He described how he was very emotional at the time and not thinking straight.

Sentencing him at Newport Crown Court, Judge Eugene Egan accepted Beavan was emotional at the time and noted Beavan’s determination not to be back before the courts, however the judge was unimpressed by Beavan’s actions on the day.

“Being emotional is one thing, going out and driving in the manner you did is another,” said Judge Egan.

A car set alight and a damaged police car in Ely, Cardiff, as rioters clashed with police in May 2023 (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Beavan, 32, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at a PTPH hearing which crown prosecution accepted.

He has 14 convictions for 33 offences, six relating to driving.

On March 9, Beavan was given a six-month driving disqualification and handed a £450 fine.

There were no separate penalties for driving without insurance or a licence.

Beavan will also pay £420 costs and £180 surcharge. All to be paid at a rate of £35 a month.