Whether you enjoy finger sandwiches, scones, cakes or even a classic cup of tea there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Afternoon teas come in all different shapes and sizes and are usually arranged on a tiered cake stand with different items on each tier.

We went to Ten Degrees in Caerphilly to try their unique afternoon tea which is served in a giant wooden picnic basket.

Usually, afternoon teas are priced between £15 and £20 per person, with some on a small, tiered cake stand, but this was fantastic value for money.

Afternoon tea is served in a basket at Ten Degrees, Caerphilly. (Image: newsquest)Priced at £19.95 per person on Wednesday & Thursday and £23.95 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the basket afternoon tea at Ten Degrees is shared between two to four people.

There was help yourself unlimited tea and coffee and the presentation of the basket tea and Eton mess tree was unique.

The sandwiches

In the basket are three different choices of sandwiches from Usk Valley Sirloin Beef with cheese, Parma ham with taleggio cheese and Egg mayo.

Between four people there were enough for three sandwiches each, which were served in a focaccia bread which tasted so light and delicious.

The Savouries

We were spoilt for choice with savouries. We each had a warm sausage roll along with a spiced lamb croquette with garden salad and a boiled egg.

The afternoon tea was packed with flavour! (Image: newsquest)Sweets

Now this was the good part, usually a traditional afternoon tea would have a selection of macaroons, cake, or scones.

But this was something else! Inside the basket was a warm scone each with cream and mini pots of Strawberry Jam with two chocolate brownies each.

The best part was when the server brought out a tumble of Eton Messes with a sparkler, which was not expected.

Eton Messes were served on a tree (Image: newsquest)

Verdict

Considering I went to the afternoon tea with no idea what was included it was amazing. The food was incredible and as it was a private event for a friend the atmosphere was friendly, and everyone complimented the fact it came in a picnic basket.

I would highly recommend visiting Ten Degrees, for afternoon tea, I will be sure to return as the food was enough to fill you up and the staff were very friendly.