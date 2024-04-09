South Wales Argus
Two crashes on main bridge halts traffic

Two crashes on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge halts traffic

By Lauran O'Toole

  • There have been two crashes on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, travelling in both directions.
  • Lane two and three are closed on the eastbound and lane one is closed westbound.
  • Emergency services are on scene and there are severe delays travelling in both directions.

