The Cardiff branch of Parkinson's UK Cymru has issued a call for a branch secretary and committee volunteers to help run the half-century-old group.

Without an increase in volunteers, the branch risks reducing activities offered to local Parkinson's patients. Responsibilities will involve planning events such as day trips and lunches, managing branch activities, and ensuring Parkinson's patients can participate in impactful activities.

Rebecca Lydon, community development coordinator at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: "Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

"If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the group. With your support, we really can change lives."

Parkinson's currently affects about 153,000 people in the UK, including more than 7,500 people in Wales. Parkinson's UK Cymru is the top charity for those with the condition in the UK and works tirelessly towards finding a cure while providing paramount research, information, and support.

For anyone interested in the volunteer roles in the Cardiff association, please contact Rebecca Lydon on 07936933498 or email rlydon@parkinsons.org.uk.