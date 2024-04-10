SUPERMARKET Morrisons wants to install electric vehicle charging stations at its Abergavenny store. 

It has applied for planning permission for the creation of a charging zone in the car park at its store in King Street which would be next to the area where there are already two electric vehicle charging stations which will be removed. 

The area would include chargers, canopy cover, low voltage panel and associated works. 

The plans are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council. 