SUPERMARKET Morrisons wants to install electric vehicle charging stations at its Abergavenny store.
It has applied for planning permission for the creation of a charging zone in the car park at its store in King Street which would be next to the area where there are already two electric vehicle charging stations which will be removed.
The area would include chargers, canopy cover, low voltage panel and associated works.
The plans are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here