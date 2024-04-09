There are set to be more than 250 mobile speed cameras active across South Wales in April.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in April 2024.
Full list of mobile speed cameras in South Wales in April 2024
Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September (2023) in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.
An "engagement first" approach had been taken initially when it came to drivers caught over the speed limit in 20mph areas.
But now after a six month "grace period" enforcement of the 20mph speed limit has began across Wales (starting on March 18).
There are a host of "enforcement sites" located across Wales where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be used to monitor the new speed limit.
These sites are areas where there has been evidence of road safety risk.
GoSafe said it considers enforcement where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix for example, near schools.
The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.
Motorists must also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across south Wales this month - including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Carmarthenshire.
According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in south Wales in April 2024:
Newport
- A48 - Castleton (near motel)
- A48 - Berryhill
- A468 - Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin
- A467 - Southbound (50 mph section)
- Bassaleg Road
- B4591 - Risca Road, Glasllwch Crescent
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue x2
- B4237 - Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Road to Clytha Square
- Corporation Road, Lysaght Village
- Corporation Road, Newport
- Cromwell Road
- B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop)
- Pillmawr Road
- B4596 - Caerleon Road (East of Beaufort Road)
- B4237 - Chepstow Rd, The Coldra
- High Street, Caerleon
- Ponthir Road, Caerleon
- B4245 - Magor Rd, Langstone
- A4810 - Queensway (at Llanwern Plant Junction) (40mph)
- A4810 - Queensway Dual Carriageway (50mph)
- A4810 Queensway (near Llandevenny) (50mph)
Blaenau
- A467 - Aberbeeg Road (near Warm Turn), Aberbeeg
- A4046 - Station Road, Waunllwyd
- Bournville Road, Blaina
- A467 - Abertillery Road, Blaina
- New Road, Nantyglo
- Chapel Road, Nantyglo
- A4047 - Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr
- A4046 - College Road, Ebbw Vale
- Queens Villas, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale
- B4478 - Letchworth Road to Eureka Place
- A4046 - Ebbw Vale (near Tesco's)
Caerphilly
- B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone
- B4591 - Risca Road (near Welsh Oak PH), Pontymister
- A468 - Machen Village
- B4623 - Mountain Road
- B4263 - Bowls Terrace/Mill Road
- Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas
- Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach
- A472 - Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
- Main Road, Maesycymmer
- Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood
- A469 - New Road, Tir Y Berth
- B4254 - Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights
- B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith
- Pant Road, Newbridge
- Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen
- North Road, Newbridge
- Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave, Oakdale
- B4251 - Kendon Hill
- A472 - Hafod yr ynys Road, Hafodyrynys
- Pengam Road
- B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed
- A4048 - Argoed
- Bailey Street, Deri
- A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil
- White Rose Way, New Tredegar
- A4048 - Newport Road, Hollybush
Monmouthshire
- B4245 - Magor
- M4 - Toll Plaza, Westbound to Toll Plaza
- C136 - Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane, Caldicot
- B4245 - Caldicot Bypass
- A48 - Caerwent (within 30mph gated section)
- A466 - St Lawrence Road, Chepstow
- Llangybi
- Devauden Road, St. Arvans
- A466, St Arvans to Livox Bends
- B4293 - Devauden
- A472 - Little Mill (30s)
- B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road
- Monmouth Road, Usk
- Chepstow Road, Llansoy
- B4293 - Llanishen
- A466 - Llandogo
- A466 - Redbrook Road, Monmouth
- Dixton Road, Monmouth
- A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth
- A465 - Pandy Village, Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn
- A4077 - Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny
- A40 - Brecon Road, Neville Hall, Abergavenny
- A40 - Monmouth Road, Abergavenny
- Merthyr Road, Llanfoist
- B4269 - Llanellen
Torfaen
- Newport Road, Llanturnham, Cwmbran
- Holybush Way, Cwmbran
- Henllys Way (near Pentre Close), Cwmbran
- Henllys Way (near Tolpath)
- Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran
- Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran
- C276 - Ty Gwyn Way (near Marlborough Rd)
- Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (near Community Farm)
- Greenforge Way, Cwmbran
- Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool
- Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool
- The Highway, New Inn
- A472 - Pontymoile Gyratory, Skew Fields to Pontypool
- Crumlin Road, Pontypool
- A4043 - Snatchwood Road/St Lukes Road
- B4246 - Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd, Abersychan
- B4246 - New Rd, Garndiffaith
- B4246 - Varteg, Abersychan
- B4248 - Garn Rd, Blaenavon
Our most successful cameras are those which capture 0 offences.— GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) March 21, 2024
We want to make Welsh roads safer and 0 offences in a site means our enforcement is working.#GoSafehttps://t.co/PjDSMSnSMi pic.twitter.com/BJYuaOXo0f
Cardiff
- M4 - Junctions 33 to 34, Bridge Site
- Heol y Pentre, Pentyrch
- B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)
- Lansdowne Road
- Romilly Road, Canton
- Llandaf Road
- Pencisely Road
- Merthyr Road, The Philog
- A470 - Northern Avenue, Manor Way
- Pantbach Road, Cardiff
- Merthyr Road, Cardiff
- Thornhill Road, Cardiff
- Ty Draw Road, Roath
- Lake Road West, Roath
- Lake Road East, Roath
- Heath Park Avenue
- Heathwood Road
- Wentloog Ave
- A48 - Llanedeyrn
- Ball Road, Llanrumney
- Ty Winch Road, Old St Mellons
- A48 - Newport Road (near Cardiff Garden Centre)
- Cypress Drive, St Mellons
Merthyr
- A4054 - Cardiff Road, Merthyr Vale
- A470 - Aberfan
- Golwg-yr-Afon, Merthyr Vale-Aberfan
- Goatmill Rd, Dowlais
- A4102 - Swansea Road, Gellideg
- High Steet, Penydarren
- A4054 - Bethesda Street
- High St, Dowlais
Bridgend
- Cymmer Road/Bryn Terrace, Caerau
- A4061 - Aber Road, Nant-Y-Moel
- A4061 - Lewistown, Ogmore Vale
- Bryn Rd, Brynmenyn
- A4061 - Bryncethin (near Heol Canola)
- M4 - East of Junction 36 (near Sarn)
- B4281 - Farm Road, Cefn Cribwr
- Fairfield, North Cornelly
- Newton Nottage Road, Porthcawl
- B4622 - Broadlands Link Road
- A473 - Bryntirion Hill
- Tondu Road
- Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate
- Heol Gorllewin (near Kenfig Nature Reserve)
Rhondda Cynon Taff
- M4 - Overbridge (2km east of junction 35)
- Dolau Primary, Bridgend Rd, LLanharan
- Cowbridge Rd, Talygarn-Brynsadler
- Cowbridge Road, Talygarn
- B4264 - Heol Miskin
- A4119 - Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun
- B4595 - Brynteg
- B4595 - Brynteg, Llantrisant to Beddau
- A4119 - Ely Meadow-Ynysmaerdy Roundabouts, Llantrisant
- Ffynon Taf Primary, Cardiff Rd, Taff’s Well
- A468 Caerphilly Rd, Nantgarw
- Hopkinstown Road/Rhondda Road, Hopkinstown
- Coedylan Primary, Tyfica Rd, Pontypridd
- Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd
- Cymmer Rd, Porth
- Dinas Rd, Dinas
- A4233 - Ynyshir, Porth
- Tyntyla Road, Llwynapia
- Gelli Primary, Ystrad Rd, Ystrad
- Pentwyn Road, Ton Pentre
- A4233 - near Ferndale Community School, Ferndale
- Rhondda Rd, Ferndale
- A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash
- A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash (near petrol station)
- A470 - Abercynon-Pentrebach
- Cwmbach Road, Aberdare
- Cwmynysminton Road, Lwydcoed
- A4109 - Crynant (near Alderwood Close)
Vale of Glamorgan
- Main Rd, Ogmore-By-Sea
- B4265 - St Brides Major
- Wick Rd, Ewenny
- B4524 - Corntown Road, Corntown
- A48 - Brocastle
- A48 - Crack Hill, Brocastle
- Ruthin Road, Llangan, Fferm Goch-School
- Llantwit Road, Wick
- B4270 - Llanfrynanch Drive-Llantwit Major Rd, Cowbridge
- A48 - Cowbridge Bypass
- A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Ystradowen
- Boverton Road, Boverton, Llantwit Major
- Eglwys Brewis Rd, St Athan
- A48 - Bonvilston, Wenvoe (outside Police Station)
- A48 - St Nicholas
- Unnamed Rd, Pendoylan
- A4226- Waycock Road, Rhoose
- Fontgary Road - Rhoose Road, Rhoose
- Porthkerry Road, Rhoose
- B4266 - Pontypridd Rd, Barry
- B4267 - Lavernock Rd, Penarth
- Westbourne Road, Penarth
Neath Port Talbot
- Water Street, Margam (near Kenfig Industrial Estate)
- B4069 - Brynamman Rd, Brynamman
- A474 - Heol y Gors, Cwmgors
- Starvin Hill, Crynant (near Tre Forgan)
- A474 - Graig Road, Alltwen
- Commercial Road - Gelligron Road, Rhyd y Fro
- James St/Gelligron Road, Pontardawe
- Pontneathvaughan Rd, Glynneath
- A4107 - Gelli Houses, Cymmer
- A4109 - Main Road, Aberdulais
- Penscynor-Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew
- Penywern Rd, Rhyddings
- B4267 - Cimla Road
- Shelone Road, Briton Ferry
- Ffordd Amazon, Swansea Gate Business Park
Swansea
- A4118 - Near Knelston Primary School, Knelston
- B4295 - New Rd, Crofty
- B4295 - Gowerton Road, Penclawdd
- A4118 Gower Road, Killay-Upper Killay
- Pennard Road, Kittle
- Mumbles Road (near Liliput Lane)
- Oystermouth Road
- A483 - Fabian Way (near Port Tennant Rd)
- B5444 - Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth
- Swansea Road/Llangyfelach Road, Llangyfelach
- A48 - Clasemont Road, Morriston
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontardawe Road, Clydach
- Belgrave Road, Gorseinon
- Heol Y Mynydd, Gorseinon
- B4296 - Grovesend
- Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais
RECOMMNENDED READING:
- Welsh Government minister behind 20mph limit to step down from transport role
- Night time driving restrictions among proposals for new Wales road safety strategy
Carmarthenshire
- Llanddowror Village
- A4066 - Broadway, Laugharne
- U6217 - Ostrey Hill, St Clears
- Meidrim Primary School
- Ferryside Primary School
- B4332 - Cenarth
- A484 - Saron, Llandysul
- A484 - Rhos, Llandysul
- A485 - Pencarreg
- Ysgol Gymunedol Cae'r Felin
- A485 Village of Cwmann
- B4337 Llanybydder
- B4459 - Pencader (South)
- A485 - Gwyddgrug
- A485 - Route Rhydargaeau to Junction with B4459 Pencader x4
- Model Church in Wales School
- Llangunnor Primary School
- Rhydygors School
- A484 - Cwmffrwd
- A484 - Idole
- Ferryside Primary School
- B4309 - Pontantwn
- A484 - Kingswood
- Pembrey CP School
- A484 - Burry Port (30mph speed limit area)
- B4309 - Five Roads
- B4317 - Heol Capel Ifan, Pontyberem
- Pontyberem Primary School
- Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes
- Old Road Community Primary School
- Heol Goffa, Llanelli North
- Corporation Avenue, Llanelli North
- Penallt Road/Brynallt Terrace, Llanelli
- Capel Isaf Road, Llanelli North
- Capel Road, Llanelli North
- Dafen Community Primary School
- Bryngwyn Road, Llanelli North
- Bryngwyn School, Llanelli North
- Dafen Road, Llanelli North
- Cilsaig Road/Dafen Road, Llanelli North
- Bryn Community Primary School
- Swiss Valley Primary School
- B4310 - Porthyrhyd
- B4310 Heol Caegwyn, Drefach
- Drefach CP School
- B4317 - Derwen Road, Cwmmawr
- Y Tumble
- Llechyfedach CP School
- Cefneithin Primary School
- Ysgol Gynradd Cross Hands
- A476 - Cross Hands Roundabout to Phoenix Inn, Gorslas
- Cwmgwilli
- B4297 - Coopers Road, Capel Hendre, Tycroes
- Saron Primary School
- A476 - Carmel South
- A476 - Carmel North
- A483 - Llandeilo Road, Llandybie
- Dyffryn Road, Saron Village
- Betws Primary School
- A474 - Pontamman
- A483 - Heol Cennen, Fairfach
- A483 Bonllwyn/Ammanford Road, Llandybie
- Llangadog Primary School
- A482 Village of Llanwrda
To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here