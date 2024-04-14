A MAN has admitted supplying heroin and cocaine in Newport.
Callum Cheese, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, pleaded guilty to two charges at Newport Crown Court on April 9.
One charge was for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and the other being concerned in the supply of heroin.
The offences took place between August and December 2023.
Cheese, 25, will be sentenced in May.
He was remanded in custody until his sentencing date.
