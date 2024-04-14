If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Penny is in search of an adult-only home in a quiet rural location where she can explore nature to her heart's content. A home with a secure garden or ample outdoor space. Potential adopters ideally should have experience with Belgian Shepherds or be committed to research into the breed. Penny's adopters should also be confident with boisterous dogs as Penny is full of energy and enthusiasm.

Fergus may start off a bit shy, but once he gets to know you, he's all wags and play. He is looking for a home where any children present are 14-plus. He is looking for a home where his owners are around for the majority of the day. Fergus is an active dog. He could live with a well-matched dog at home or if he is the only dog, would benefit from having regular walking buddies to keep up his social contact. He cannot live with cats.

Sylvester, Arnold Angelina, Charleze and Scarlet are 11-week-old American Akita X Husky puppies. They are a lively bunch and new owners will need to puppy proof the house and also need to be aware they are welcoming a larger breed dog into their home. The pups will require homes where someone is around for majority of the day. The pups will need to be registered with reward-based training classes prior to adoption to help them grow into confident adults. Support can be given to new adopters to help find appropriate classes. They can share their new homes with other pets and children, providing they are comfortable around puppies with a whole lot of energy.

Two-year old Franklin has had a sheltered life up until now and can find built up spaces or heavily populated areas very overwhelming. He prefers walks in quieter areas and can be very strong on lead. He will need support with house training and have any time he is left home alone gradually built up.

Edna would prefer a home where she is not left for long periods of time. Edna will need to be the only pet in the home. She is looking for a home with a private secure garden where she can play with her toys to her hearts content. New owners will need to be patient and allow her to come to them in her own time but once this gentle soul has, you will have a best friend for life in this very special lady.